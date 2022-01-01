1992

Housesitter

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 11th, 1992

Studio

Universal Pictures

After building his dream house, architect Newton Davis proposes marriage to his girlfriend, only to be summarily rejected. He seeks solace in a one-night stand with a waitress, never imagining that a woman he slept with once would end up posing as his wife. Gwen's ruse is so effective that by the time Newton learns of his "marriage," the entire town feels like they know him.

Cast

Steve MartinNewton Davis
Goldie HawnGwen Phillips
Dana DelanyBecky Metcalf
Suzanne WhangMoseby's Secretary
Donald MoffatGeorge Davis
Peter MacNicolMarty

