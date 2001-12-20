2001

How High

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 20th, 2001

Studio

Universal Pictures

Multi-platinum rap superstars Redman and Method Man star as Jamal and Silas, two regular guys who smoke something magical, ace their college entrance exams and wind up at Harvard. Ivy League ways are strange but Silas and Jamal take it in a stride -- until their supply of supernatural smoke runs dry. That's when they have to start living by their wits and rely on their natural resources to make the grade.

Cast

RedmanJamal King
Obba BabatundéDean Carl Cain
Mike EppsBaby Powder
Anna Maria HorsfordMamma King
Fred WillardPhilip Huntley
Jeffrey JonesVice President

Images