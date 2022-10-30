Not Available

How I Unleashed World War II Part I: The Escape

  • Comedy
  • War
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

How I Unleashed World War II is a story of a Polish soldier Franciszek Dolas, who - as a result of comical coincidences - is convinced that he started the Second World War. Trying to redeem himself at all costs, he constantly gets into new trouble. In doing so, he finds himself on different war fronts (Yugoslavia, Mediterranean Sea, Near East, Italy) and eventually returns to Poland.

Cast

Emil KarewiczGestapo Officer in Austria
Wirgiliusz GryńJózek Kryska
Marian KociniakFranciszek Dolas

View Full Cast >

Images