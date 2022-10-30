How I Unleashed World War II Part I: The Escape

How I Unleashed World War II is a story of a Polish soldier Franciszek Dolas, who - as a result of comical coincidences - is convinced that he started the Second World War. Trying to redeem himself at all costs, he constantly gets into new trouble. In doing so, he finds himself on different war fronts (Yugoslavia, Mediterranean Sea, Near East, Italy) and eventually returns to Poland.
|Emil Karewicz
|Gestapo Officer in Austria
|Wirgiliusz Gryń
|Józek Kryska
|Marian Kociniak
|Franciszek Dolas
View Full Cast >