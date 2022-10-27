Not Available

How Many Miles to Babylon?

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Wealthy Alexander Moore and working-class Jerry Crowe are childhood friends and in 1914 find themselves in the same Army unit - Alex as an officer and Jerry as a private. They still remain close, however, until Jerry is court-martialed for desertion, and Alex is put in charge of the firing squad.

Cast

Daniel Day-LewisAlex Moore
Christopher FairbankJerry Crowe
Siân PhillipsMrs Alicia Moore
Alan MacNaughtonMr Frederick Moore
Barry FosterMajor Glendinning
David GwillimBennett

Images