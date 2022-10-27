How Many Miles to Babylon?

Wealthy Alexander Moore and working-class Jerry Crowe are childhood friends and in 1914 find themselves in the same Army unit - Alex as an officer and Jerry as a private. They still remain close, however, until Jerry is court-martialed for desertion, and Alex is put in charge of the firing squad.
|Daniel Day-Lewis
|Alex Moore
|Christopher Fairbank
|Jerry Crowe
|Siân Phillips
|Mrs Alicia Moore
|Alan MacNaughton
|Mr Frederick Moore
|Barry Foster
|Major Glendinning
|David Gwillim
|Bennett
View Full Cast >