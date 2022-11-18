Not Available

How to Build a Girl

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

IFC Films

The journey of Midlands teenager Johanna Morrigan, who reinvents herself as Dolly Wilde: fast-talking, lady sex-adventurer, moves to London, and gets a job as music critic in the hope of saving her poverty stricken family in Wolverhampton. Based on Caitlin Moran's bestselling semi-autobiographical novel.

Cast

Beanie FeldsteinJohanna Morrigan
Emma ThompsonAmanda
Alfie AllenJohn Kite
Paddy ConsidinePat Morrigan
Sarah SolemaniAngie Morrigan
Laurie KynastonKrissi Morrigan

View Full Cast >

Images