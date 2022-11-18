How to Build a Girl

The journey of Midlands teenager Johanna Morrigan, who reinvents herself as Dolly Wilde: fast-talking, lady sex-adventurer, moves to London, and gets a job as music critic in the hope of saving her poverty stricken family in Wolverhampton. Based on Caitlin Moran's bestselling semi-autobiographical novel.
|Beanie Feldstein
|Johanna Morrigan
|Emma Thompson
|Amanda
|Alfie Allen
|John Kite
|Paddy Considine
|Pat Morrigan
|Sarah Solemani
|Angie Morrigan
|Laurie Kynaston
|Krissi Morrigan
View Full Cast >