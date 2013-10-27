How to Follow Strangers

There is a true story of a woman who died in her apartment and it took people a year to find her body decomposing in a crisp Chanel suit. A young man becomes obsessed with this urban tragedy and disappears, wondering if anyone will notice. A young woman who shares his commuting schedule DOES notice. And when he resurfaces, she decides to follow him setting of a chain of events that bind them together...
|Eunice Anderson
|Ellie
|Hannah Bos
|Meredith
|Michael Cyril Creighton
|Michael
|Ilana Glazer
|Ellie
|Wrenn Schmidt
|Shelly
|Kevin Barnett
|F the environment Guy
