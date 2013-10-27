2013

How to Follow Strangers

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 27th, 2013

Studio

Not Available

There is a true story of a woman who died in her apartment and it took people a year to find her body decomposing in a crisp Chanel suit. A young man becomes obsessed with this urban tragedy and disappears, wondering if anyone will notice. A young woman who shares his commuting schedule DOES notice. And when he resurfaces, she decides to follow him setting of a chain of events that bind them together...

Cast

Eunice AndersonEllie
Hannah BosMeredith
Michael Cyril CreightonMichael
Ilana GlazerEllie
Wrenn SchmidtShelly
Kevin BarnettF the environment Guy

View Full Cast >

Images