How to Irritate People

1969

A pre-Monty Python British mockumentary which was written by and stars John Cleese. This hilarious movie provides tips to learn how to really bug people. Great sketches, including an early version of the well-known parrot sketch using a car salesman instead, are interspersed with amusing comments and "helpful" advice on how to irritate everyone you know. If you want to laugh or learn how to make others mad, this classic is for you. Also stars Graham Chapman and Michael Palin.