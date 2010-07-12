2010

How to Make Love to a Woman

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 12th, 2010

Studio

I Lied About Everything Picture

When Andy hears his girlfriend Lauren sigh after sex, he panics. But even with the help of his friends, porn stars and tantric experts, he continues to stumble in the bedroom, finally realizing that in order to give Lauren the 'O' word, he first needs to say the 'L' word. Starring Josh Meyers, Krysten Ritter, Ian Somerhalder, Jenna Jameson and Ken Jeong.

Cast

Krysten RitterLauren
Jenna JamesonHerself
Ian SomerhalderDaniel
James HongSifu
Catherine ReitmanVani
Ricky UllmanScott Conners

