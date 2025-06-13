2025

How to Train Your Dragon

  • Fantasy
  • Adventure

Director

Dean DeBlois

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 13th, 2025

Studio

Universal Pictures

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

Cast

Mason ThamesHiccup Horrendous Haddock III
Nico ParkerAstrid Hofferson
Gerard ButlerStoick the Vast
Nick FrostGobber the Belch
Julian DennisonFishlegs Ingerman
Bronwyn JamesRuffnut Thorston

