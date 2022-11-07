Howaito rabu

Kobasashi was learning Spanish so that she could go to Spain to look for her father who had left the family. She fell in love with her language teacher Ken. Finally she found her father in Madrid and she also met Ken's ex-girl friend Taeko there. Ken came to Madrid and learned of their meeting. He wanted her to help to look for Taeko. Ken was caught in between the past and the present.
|Momoe Yamaguchi
|Shinobu Uemura
|Tomokazu Miura
|Ken Yamanobe
|Keiju Kobayashi
|Keisuke Uemura
|Kazuo Kitamura
|Yoichiro Yamashita
|Miyoko Akaza
|Bunjaku Han
