Howaito rabu

  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kobasashi was learning Spanish so that she could go to Spain to look for her father who had left the family. She fell in love with her language teacher Ken. Finally she found her father in Madrid and she also met Ken's ex-girl friend Taeko there. Ken came to Madrid and learned of their meeting. He wanted her to help to look for Taeko. Ken was caught in between the past and the present.

Cast

Momoe YamaguchiShinobu Uemura
Tomokazu MiuraKen Yamanobe
Keiju KobayashiKeisuke Uemura
Kazuo KitamuraYoichiro Yamashita
Miyoko Akaza
Bunjaku Han

