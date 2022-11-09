Howard the Duck

A scientific experiment unknowingly brings extraterrestrial life forms to the Earth through a laser beam. First is the cigar smoking drake Howard from the duck's planet. A few kids try to keep him from the greedy scientists and help him back to his planet. But then a much less friendly being arrives through the beam...
|Lea Thompson
|Beverly Switzler
|Jeffrey Jones
|Dr. Walter Jenning
|Tim Robbins
|Phil Blumburtt
|Ed Gale
|Howard T. Duck
|Holly Robinson Peete
|K.C., Cherry Bomb
|David Paymer
|Larry, Scientist
