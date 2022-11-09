However Long is an intimate portrait of four women living with metastatic (stage four) cancer and the unique support group that connects them all. As these women process challenging questions about living with an incurable disease, themes like resiliency, hope, and ferocious honesty emerge as they gain clarity and begin to accept their terminal diagnosis. However Long addresses the question that all human beings need to ask themselves: How do you want to live the rest of your life?
