Huà Pí Zhī Yīnyáng Fǎwáng

When an amorously inclined young man runs across an attractive young woman in need of his help, it's not difficult for him to rush to her aid while imagining himself in her arms. Though he's married, he retains a strong desire to bed any pretty woman in sight. To his shock, he discovers later that the pretty woman he fantasized about is a ghost.
|Adam Cheng
|Wang Hsi-Tzu
|Sammo Hung
|High Monk
|Wu Ma
|Zhang's Senior
|Lam Ching-Ying
|Purple Taoist
|Lau Shun
|Zhang Daoling
|Joey Wong
|You Feng
