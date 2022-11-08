Not Available

Huà Pí Zhī Yīnyáng Fǎwáng

  • Romance
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

New Treasurer Films Company

When an amorously inclined young man runs across an attractive young woman in need of his help, it's not difficult for him to rush to her aid while imagining himself in her arms. Though he's married, he retains a strong desire to bed any pretty woman in sight. To his shock, he discovers later that the pretty woman he fantasized about is a ghost.

Cast

Adam ChengWang Hsi-Tzu
Sammo HungHigh Monk
Wu MaZhang's Senior
Lam Ching-YingPurple Taoist
Lau ShunZhang Daoling
Joey WongYou Feng

View Full Cast >

Images