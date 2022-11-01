Not Available

Huddersfield is a Serbian film. Story is set in a small town in Serbia. Rasha is thirty, lives with his alcoholic father and trying, and failing, to make ends meet by giving literature lessons to teenage girls and hosting a program on the local radio, presenting new books and interviewing authors. Ivan, a promising judoist in his teenage years, has since had a history of neurosis, psychotic episodes, hospitalization, being heavily medicated, involvement in various occult groups and practices, prior to having been baptized in the Orthodox Church.