Huella y Camino: Kraken, la Historia

Every man is a story, says one of Kraken's best-known songs, but only a handful are a legend and that is the case of Elkin Ramírez, the Titan, the mythical leader and vocalist of the most famous rock band in Colombia. Through testimonies from those who knew him well, his friends, his family, his musicians ... valuable archive images and of course a lot of rock, the film draws the past to bring us to the present, at the moment when a new vocalist , Roxana, and the band itself, wonder whether or not they will be well received, knowing that rock fans are among the most demanding and faithful audiences that exist. A documentary for nostalgics, for rockers and for music lovers in general, but also for those who want to know more about the national history of a genre that is also a country, less mainstream, if you will, but whose voice resonates strongly who we are.