Hulk vs. Wolverine

Department H sends in Wolverine to track down a mysterious beast known by the US Military as the Hulk, who is rampaging across the Canadian wilderness. Surveying the extent of the damage to a destroyed town, Wolverine notices a toxic scent as well as the smell of gunpowder. He is then deployed to the wilderness to resume tracking the creature.
|Bryce Johnson
|Bruce Banner (voice)
|Nolan North
|Deadpool (voice)
|Tom Kane
|The Professor (voice)
|Janyse Jaud
|Lady Deathstrike (voice)
|Nicole Oliver
|Betty Ross (voice)
|Qayam Devji
|Bruce Junior (voice)
View Full Cast >
1 More Images