2009

Hulk vs. Wolverine

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 26th, 2009

Studio

Lionsgate

Department H sends in Wolverine to track down a mysterious beast known by the US Military as the Hulk, who is rampaging across the Canadian wilderness. Surveying the extent of the damage to a destroyed town, Wolverine notices a toxic scent as well as the smell of gunpowder. He is then deployed to the wilderness to resume tracking the creature.

Cast

Bryce JohnsonBruce Banner (voice)
Nolan NorthDeadpool (voice)
Tom KaneThe Professor (voice)
Janyse JaudLady Deathstrike (voice)
Nicole OliverBetty Ross (voice)
Qayam DevjiBruce Junior (voice)

Images

