Hum Saath Saath Hain

Not Available

The trials and challenges of a joint family in India, whose parents are Ramkishen and second wife Mamta, and have three sons and a married daughter. The eldest son is handicapped since birth, and is from Ramkishen's first wife. Mamta, the second wife, hates him, and like Kaikeyi in Ramayana wants the estate and wealth in her sons' names. She and her daughter's father-in-law, scheme together, and have the eldest son, including his wife and child, thrown out of the house. Mamta and her sons are all set to control the finances and the estate - until she finds out that her very own sons do not approve of nor support her actions in throwing their step-brother out of the house.