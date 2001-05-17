A philosophical burlesque, Human Nature follows the ups and downs of an obsessive scientist, a female naturalist, and the man they discover, born and raised in the wild. As scientist Nathan trains the wild man, Puff, in the ways of the world - starting with table manners - Nathan's lover Lila fights to preserve the man's simian past, which represents a freedom enviable to most.
|Tim Robbins
|Dr. Nathan Bronfman
|Rhys Ifans
|Puff
|Miranda Otto
|Gabrielle
|Rosie Perez
|Louise
|Peter Dinklage
|Frank
|Hilary Duff
|Young Lila Jute
