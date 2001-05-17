2001

Human Nature

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 17th, 2001

Studio

Senator Film

A philosophical burlesque, Human Nature follows the ups and downs of an obsessive scientist, a female naturalist, and the man they discover, born and raised in the wild. As scientist Nathan trains the wild man, Puff, in the ways of the world - starting with table manners - Nathan's lover Lila fights to preserve the man's simian past, which represents a freedom enviable to most.

Cast

Tim RobbinsDr. Nathan Bronfman
Rhys IfansPuff
Miranda OttoGabrielle
Rosie PerezLouise
Peter DinklageFrank
Hilary DuffYoung Lila Jute

