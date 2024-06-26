Not Available

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person

  • Comedy
  • Horror
  • Fantasy

Director

Ariane Louis-Seize

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Art et essai

Sasha is a young vampire with a serious problem: she's too sensitive to kill. When her exasperated parents cut off her blood supply, Sasha's life is in jeopardy. Luckily, she meets Paul, a lonely teenager with suicidal tendencies who is willing to give his life to save hers. But their friendly agreement soon becomes a nocturnal quest to fulfill Paul's last wishes before day breaks.

Cast

Félix-Antoine BénardPaul
Steve LaplanteAurélien
Sophie CadieuxGeorgette
Noémie O'FarrellDenise
Arnaud VachonHenry
Marie BrassardVictorine

