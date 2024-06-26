Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person

Sasha is a young vampire with a serious problem: she's too sensitive to kill. When her exasperated parents cut off her blood supply, Sasha's life is in jeopardy. Luckily, she meets Paul, a lonely teenager with suicidal tendencies who is willing to give his life to save hers. But their friendly agreement soon becomes a nocturnal quest to fulfill Paul's last wishes before day breaks.
|Félix-Antoine Bénard
|Paul
|Steve Laplante
|Aurélien
|Sophie Cadieux
|Georgette
|Noémie O'Farrell
|Denise
|Arnaud Vachon
|Henry
|Marie Brassard
|Victorine
