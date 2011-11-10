Humans versus Zombies

Dark Comedy and Horror unite in this satirical thriller based on the "Live Action Role-Playing" game of the same name. Students on summer break are exposed to a deadly virus that is spread rapidly through direct human contact. The infected become enslaved by the invading "swarm" intelligence and driven by an insatiable appetite to consume human flesh. Returning home, the students spread the infection to their fellow classmates and other unsuspecting townspeople.
|Melissa Carnell
|Amanda
|Frederic Doss
|Frank
|Chip Joslin
|Brad
|Jesse Ferraro
|James
|Rheagan Wallace
|Cindy
|Dora Madison
|Tommi
View Full Cast >