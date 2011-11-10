2011

Humans versus Zombies

  • Comedy
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2011

Studio

Studio 3 Entertainment

Dark Comedy and Horror unite in this satirical thriller based on the "Live Action Role-Playing" game of the same name. Students on summer break are exposed to a deadly virus that is spread rapidly through direct human contact. The infected become enslaved by the invading "swarm" intelligence and driven by an insatiable appetite to consume human flesh. Returning home, the students spread the infection to their fellow classmates and other unsuspecting townspeople.

Cast

Melissa CarnellAmanda
Frederic DossFrank
Chip JoslinBrad
Jesse FerraroJames
Rheagan WallaceCindy
Dora MadisonTommi

