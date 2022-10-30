Hunted by Night

Not Available

Three men are hunting when an airplane drops bails of drugs on the ground in their vicinity. The men must decide whether to be law-abiding citizens and report the drugs or take the drugs and sell them for millions of dollars. Various opportunities present themselves to the hunters for them to leave the drugs behind and make off with their lives. This creates conflicts between the two protagonists, Brandon and Jose...The third hunter, Peter, has little will of his own. He usually agrees with Jose who is the more insistent of the two. The lure of easy money entices the hunters into an action packed adventure as drug dealers - led by Paco... Written by Juan C. Bofill