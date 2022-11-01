Not Available

Hyakujuu Sentai Gaoranger vs. Super Sentai is a 2001 Super Sentai Series V-Cinema movie which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Super Sentai Series. It features a team up of the protagonists of Hyakujuu Sentai Gaoranger with previous heroes of the Super Sentai Series over its twenty-five year history. It is the first vs. movie, followed by Boukenger vs. Super Sentai, in which the current team do not team up with the previous team, rather a veteran team composed of Rangers from various Sentai.