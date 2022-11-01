Hyakujuu Sentai Gaoranger vs. Super Sentai is a 2001 Super Sentai Series V-Cinema movie which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Super Sentai Series. It features a team up of the protagonists of Hyakujuu Sentai Gaoranger with previous heroes of the Super Sentai Series over its twenty-five year history. It is the first vs. movie, followed by Boukenger vs. Super Sentai, in which the current team do not team up with the previous team, rather a veteran team composed of Rangers from various Sentai.
|Kazuyoshi Sakai
|Soutarou Ushigome / Gao Black
|Kei Horie
|Gaku Washio / Gao Yellow
|Hiroshi Miyauchi
|Soukichi Banba / Big One / Akira Shinmei / Aorenger / Chief Counsellor Naoyuki Miura
|Shozo Iizuka
|Rakushaasa (voice)
|Hiroshi Masuoka
|Narrator (voice)
|Kōichi Sakaguchi
|Yabaiba
