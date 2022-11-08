Hybrid Genesis 6:2 Project

Not Available

CIA Operative Captain Rhodes, code name Preacher, is sent on an assassination mission to take out the head drug lord of the largest drug cartel in South America. His team is wiped out by a mysterious force before they could even reach the cartel. Captain Rhodes, the lone survivor, is suspended from the CIA because his story seems too unreal. One year later, the CIA intercepts a mysterious radio transmission while trying to obtain information about an American missionary being held hostage by the same dangerous cartel. Rhodes, now a full time preacher, reluctantly agrees to join the US Special Forces to save the hostage. He soon realizes that he faces the same inhuman force that killed so many of his men and left him seeking revenge.