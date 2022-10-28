Hyper Space

Not Available

In the 21st Century, the "Corporation" sends a spaceship to dispose of earth's severe nuclear waste to a distant region in the cosmos. The astronauts awaken from their "cryo-sleep" to truly cry over finding themselves marooned... their fuel is not sufficient to bring them back home. The shuttle craft on board that can accommodate no more than two passengers presents the only hope, and soon a "Treasure of the Sierra Madre" type of distrust and betrayal sets in, until one by one, only one sole survivor remains.