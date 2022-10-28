Not Available

Hyper Space

  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Silver Star Film Corporation

In the 21st Century, the "Corporation" sends a spaceship to dispose of earth's severe nuclear waste to a distant region in the cosmos. The astronauts awaken from their "cryo-sleep" to truly cry over finding themselves marooned... their fuel is not sufficient to bring them back home. The shuttle craft on board that can accommodate no more than two passengers presents the only hope, and soon a "Treasure of the Sierra Madre" type of distrust and betrayal sets in, until one by one, only one sole survivor remains.

Cast

Richard NortonThomas Stanton
Don StroudRyan Drezak
Lynn-Holly JohnsonArias Christensen
James Van PattenRaymond Scully
Ron O'NealSamuel 'Tubbs' Tubarian
Professor Toru TanakaAndroid

