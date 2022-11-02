I am a Berliner

Not Available

Felix Rath is a small and lovable rogue . When he finds handwritten love letters from John F. Kennedy to his aunt Agnes in the estate of his deceased mother , he deflected with his buddy Dietrich immediately his birth certificate . Now he is the illegitimate son of his aunt and John F. Kennedy , testified during his legendary visit to Berlin in 1963. Nina Wieser , journalist at a reputable Berliner Zeitung , finds to Felix's big surprise out that this is actually true - he is the natural son of Agnes Kennedy . Overnight Felix is famous, Nina and he will be a couple - it could not be better ! The pleasure of Kennedy - existence goes in but pretty quickly when he everywhere mysterious men suddenly sees with dark sunglasses . He will have to deal with the anxiety and will now definitely not be more Kennedy . But how to prove it now that he is nothing more than an imposter ?