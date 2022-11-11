"I Am An Instrument"

Not Available

Damien Chazelle does not make movies about human beings. Well, he does, but he doesn't employ human beings to illustrate whatever it is he wants to say about the human condition--what he does is, sometimes brilliantly, put cyphers in the proper position to act in concert with the other elements of the cinematic picture to depict a certain element of the individual's relationship to some greater entity (in most cases, musical excellence). Further, in both Whiplash and La La Land (much more explicitly in the latter) he uses a relationship between two people to depict the limits of human ambition and, more likely than not, the personal conflicts he has experienced in attempting to become a legendary film director. All of this is just aimless junk though, spitballing.