An unabashed exercise in cinema stylistics, I Am Cuba is pro-Castro/anti-Batista rhetoric dressed up in the finest clothes. The film's four dramatic stories take place in the final days of the Batista regime; the first two illustrate the ills that led to the revolution, the third and fourth the call to arms which cut across social and economic lines.
|Luz María Collazo
|Maria / Betty
|José Gallardo
|Pedro
|Jean Bouise
|Jim
|Raúl García
|Enrique
|Celia Rodriguez
|Gloria
|Luisa María Jiménez Rodríquez
|Teresa
