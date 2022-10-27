1964

I Am Cuba

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 5th, 1964

Studio

ICAIC

An unabashed exercise in cinema stylistics, I Am Cuba is pro-Castro/anti-Batista rhetoric dressed up in the finest clothes. The film's four dramatic stories take place in the final days of the Batista regime; the first two illustrate the ills that led to the revolution, the third and fourth the call to arms which cut across social and economic lines.

Cast

Luz María CollazoMaria / Betty
José GallardoPedro
Jean BouiseJim
Raúl GarcíaEnrique
Celia RodriguezGloria
Luisa María Jiménez RodríquezTeresa

