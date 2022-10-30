I Am Kombi

Not Available

Seen by many as a cool and friendly camper van, a lost and confused Kombi VW bus decides to take a trip around the globe in search of his true identity. Seen through the eyes of several different owners of this iconic bus, Kombi stumbles across some engrossing facts that illustrate startling revelations concerning his past and present reputation. Guided by a secretive storyteller, we are taken on an informative adventure that is both entertaining and mysterious. - Written by ian simpson