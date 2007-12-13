2007

I Am Legend

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 13th, 2007

Studio

Village Roadshow Pictures

Robert Neville is a scientist who was unable to stop the spread of the terrible virus that was incurable and man-made. Immune, Neville is now the last human survivor in what is left of New York City and perhaps the world. For three years, Neville has faithfully sent out daily radio messages, desperate to find any other survivors who might be out there. But he is not alone.

Cast

Will SmithRobert Neville
Alice BragaAnna Montez
Charlie TahanEthan
Salli Richardson-WhitfieldZoe Neville
Willow SmithMarley Neville
Joanna NumataAlpha Female

View Full Cast >

Images