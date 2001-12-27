Sam has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old. He has a daughter with a homeless woman who abandons them when they leave the hospital, leaving Sam to raise Lucy on his own. But as Lucy grows up, Sam's limitations start to become a problem and the authorities take her away. Sam shames high-priced lawyer Rita into taking his case pro bono and in turn teaches her the value of love and family.
|Sean Penn
|Sam Dawson
|Michelle Pfeiffer
|Rita Harrison Williams
|Dakota Fanning
|Lucy Diamond Dawson
|Dianne Wiest
|Annie Cassell
|Marin Hinkle
|Patricia
|Loretta Devine
|Margaret Calgrove
