2001

I Am Sam

  • Drama

Not Available

Not Available

December 27th, 2001

New Line Cinema

Sam has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old. He has a daughter with a homeless woman who abandons them when they leave the hospital, leaving Sam to raise Lucy on his own. But as Lucy grows up, Sam's limitations start to become a problem and the authorities take her away. Sam shames high-priced lawyer Rita into taking his case pro bono and in turn teaches her the value of love and family.

Sean PennSam Dawson
Michelle PfeifferRita Harrison Williams
Dakota FanningLucy Diamond Dawson
Dianne WiestAnnie Cassell
Marin HinklePatricia
Loretta DevineMargaret Calgrove

