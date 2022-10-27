"I Am Steve McQueen" tells the incredible life story of this legendary actor, racer, and cultural icon. Extensive interviews, movie clips, archival footage and sound bites chronicle his extraordinary career while focusing on the correlation between his on-screen and off-screen experiences. Narrated by Robert Downey Jr.
|Robert Downey Jr.
|Narrator
|Steve McQueen
|Himself (archive footage)
|Molly McQueen
|Herself, Steve McQueen's granddaughter
|Zoë Bell
|Herself
|Pierce Brosnan
|Himself
|Ali MacGraw
|Herself
