Not Available

I Am Steve McQueen

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Network Entertainment

"I Am Steve McQueen" tells the incredible life story of this legendary actor, racer, and cultural icon. Extensive interviews, movie clips, archival footage and sound bites chronicle his extraordinary career while focusing on the correlation between his on-screen and off-screen experiences. Narrated by Robert Downey Jr.

Cast

Robert Downey Jr.Narrator
Steve McQueenHimself (archive footage)
Molly McQueenHerself, Steve McQueen's granddaughter
Zoë BellHerself
Pierce BrosnanHimself
Ali MacGrawHerself

View Full Cast >

Images