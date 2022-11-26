I Can Change

Not Available

John is a conflicted underachiever, and his fiance has already begun the process of trying to shape him into the husband she expects him to be. On the night before their wedding, John is given the power to freeze time, allowing him to attempt some of the seismic life changes that his disbelieving fiance wants him to make, all on the same night. Once freed from the constraints of time and others' expectations, however, John discovers that traditional marriage holds far less appeal to him than Krav Maga, baseball bats and murder.