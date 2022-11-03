1963

I Could Go on Singing

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 19th, 1963

Studio

United Artists

Jenny Bowman is a successful singer who, while on an engagement at the London Palladium, visits David Donne to see her son Matt again, spending a few glorious days with him while his father is away in Rome in an attempt to attain the family that she never had. When David returns, Matt is torn between his loyalty to his father and his affection for Jenny.

Cast

Dirk BogardeDavid Donne
Jack KlugmanGeorge
Aline MacMahonIda
Gregory PhillipsMatt
Pauline JamesonMiss Plimpton
Russell WatersReynolds

Images