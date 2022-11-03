I Could Go on Singing

Jenny Bowman is a successful singer who, while on an engagement at the London Palladium, visits David Donne to see her son Matt again, spending a few glorious days with him while his father is away in Rome in an attempt to attain the family that she never had. When David returns, Matt is torn between his loyalty to his father and his affection for Jenny.
|Dirk Bogarde
|David Donne
|Jack Klugman
|George
|Aline MacMahon
|Ida
|Gregory Phillips
|Matt
|Pauline Jameson
|Miss Plimpton
|Russell Waters
|Reynolds
