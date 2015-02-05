I Do, I Do, I Do

An architect heads to the altar with her fiancé, unsure of her marriage and their future. She relives her disastrous wedding day, put together by her fiance’s overbearing mother, over and over until, with the help of his brother, she begins to face her biggest fears and discover what she really wants in herself and in her life.
|Autumn Reeser
|Jaclyn Palmer
|Shawn Roberts
|Max Lorenzo
|Antonio Cupo
|Dr. Peter Lorenzo
|Ali Liebert
|Kate Palmer
|Jay Brazeau
|Phillip Lorenzo
|Sergio Osuna
|Kenneth
View Full Cast >