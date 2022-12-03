I Hear Your Voice

Not Available

The legal drama centers around Jang Hye Sung, a brazen, sharp-tongued female attorney who says everything that comes to her mind with no filter. When she gets to the point in her career where it's hard to muster up any enthusiasm for her work, she teams up with the serious Cha Kwan Woo, a passionate public defender, and Park Soo Ha, a 19-year-old high-school student with a special ability to hear people's inner thoughts. Seldom she knew that she has a past conncetion with Park Soo Ha. Together, they also must face a killer with a personal vendetta that entwines all of their lives. Can they bring the dangerous man to justice?