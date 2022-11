Not Available

For over 20 years, film enthusiast and amateur filmmaker has worked on what quickly became his life project, "Stall-Erik och Snapphanarna". What he may lack in technical skill he makes up for with his genuine enthusiasm for the project, and perhaps this is the reason how he over the years has managed to convince an unbelievable roster of eighty well-known Swedish film actors to participate in this production. When he will actually finish his film, only time will tell.