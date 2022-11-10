Not Available

I Killed My Mother

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Indie Dandy Productions

Hubert, a brash 17-year-old, is confused and torn by a love-hate relationship with his mother that consumes him more and more each day. After distressing ordeals and tragic episodes, Hubert will find his mother on the banks of Saint Lawrence river, where he grew up, and where a murder will be committed: the murder of childhood.

Cast

Anne DorvalChantale Lemming
François ArnaudAntonin Rimbaud
Suzanne ClémentJulie Cloutier
Patricia TulasneHélène Rimbaud
Niels SchneiderÉric
Monique SpazianiDenise

