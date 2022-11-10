I Killed My Mother

Hubert, a brash 17-year-old, is confused and torn by a love-hate relationship with his mother that consumes him more and more each day. After distressing ordeals and tragic episodes, Hubert will find his mother on the banks of Saint Lawrence river, where he grew up, and where a murder will be committed: the murder of childhood.
|Anne Dorval
|Chantale Lemming
|François Arnaud
|Antonin Rimbaud
|Suzanne Clément
|Julie Cloutier
|Patricia Tulasne
|Hélène Rimbaud
|Niels Schneider
|Éric
|Monique Spaziani
|Denise
