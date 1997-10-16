As they celebrate their high school graduation, four friends are involved in a hit-and-run accident when their car hits and apparently kills a pedestrian on an isolated roadway. They dispose of the body and vow to keep the incident a secret, a year later somebody starts sending them letters bearing the warning "I Know What You Did Last Summer."
|Sarah Michelle Gellar
|Helen Shivers
|Ryan Phillippe
|Barry William Cox
|Freddie Prinze Jr.
|Ray Bronson
|Bridgette Wilson
|Elsa Shivers
|Johnny Galecki
|Max Neurick
|Muse Watson
|Benjamin Willis
View Full Cast >