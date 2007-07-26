2007

I Know Who Killed Me

  • Crime
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 26th, 2007

Studio

360 Pictures

An idyllic small town is rocked when Aubrey Fleming (Lindsay Lohan), a bright and promising young woman, is abducted and tortured by a sadistic serial killer. When she manages to escape, the traumatized girl who regains consciousness in the hospital insists that she is not who they think she is and that the real Aubrey Fleming is still in mortal danger.

Cast

Julia OrmondSusan Fleming
Neal McDonoughDaniel Fleming
Brian GeraghtyJerrod
Spencer GarrettPhil Lazarus
Gregory ItzinDr. Greg Jameson
Kenya MooreJazmin

View Full Cast >

Images