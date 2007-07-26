I Know Who Killed Me

An idyllic small town is rocked when Aubrey Fleming (Lindsay Lohan), a bright and promising young woman, is abducted and tortured by a sadistic serial killer. When she manages to escape, the traumatized girl who regains consciousness in the hospital insists that she is not who they think she is and that the real Aubrey Fleming is still in mortal danger.
|Julia Ormond
|Susan Fleming
|Neal McDonough
|Daniel Fleming
|Brian Geraghty
|Jerrod
|Spencer Garrett
|Phil Lazarus
|Gregory Itzin
|Dr. Greg Jameson
|Kenya Moore
|Jazmin
