I Like An Erotic Woman

Min-Soo is an elite fencer, ranked among the world's best. He is popular among women due to his good looks. His girlfriend is Ji-Ye. They have been friends since they were in kindergarten. Now, Ji-Ye gets tired of Min-Soo, who wants to have sex all the time. Min-Soo, though, has no problems finding a new partner, but Ji-Ye has troubles finding a partner due to her inexperience. One day, Ji-Ye meets Dong-Joon and feels something different for him. Meanwhile, Min-Soo realizes that he really loves Ji-Ye and decides to get her back.