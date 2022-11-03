1931

I Like Your Nerve

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Romance and political intrigue highlight director William C. McGann's 1931 comedy about a playboy smitten with the stepdaughter of a corrupt government official in a fictional Central American country. The cast includes Loretta Young, Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Henry Kolker, Boris Karloff (in the small role of a secretary), Edmund Breon, Claude Allister and Luis Alberni.

Loretta YoungDiane Forsythe
Henry KolkerAreal Pacheco
Claud AllisterArchie Lester
Edmund BreonClive Lattimer
Boris KarloffLuigi - Pacheco's Butler
Douglas Fairbanks Jr.Larry O'Brien

