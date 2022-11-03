I Like Your Nerve

Romance and political intrigue highlight director William C. McGann's 1931 comedy about a playboy smitten with the stepdaughter of a corrupt government official in a fictional Central American country. The cast includes Loretta Young, Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Henry Kolker, Boris Karloff (in the small role of a secretary), Edmund Breon, Claude Allister and Luis Alberni.
|Loretta Young
|Diane Forsythe
|Henry Kolker
|Areal Pacheco
|Claud Allister
|Archie Lester
|Edmund Breon
|Clive Lattimer
|Boris Karloff
|Luigi - Pacheco's Butler
|Douglas Fairbanks Jr.
|Larry O'Brien
