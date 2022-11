Not Available

Swee'pea is crying, so Olive calls on Popeye (and Bluto overhears) to cheer him up. The boys compete by doing various silly antics, to no avail. After a while, the antics progress to beating each other up, then Bluto finds excuses to bake and freeze Popeye. Having had enough, Popeye reaches for the spinach, but grabs a can of onions instead. Soon all the adults are crying and now Swee'pea isn't!