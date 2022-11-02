Not Available

I Live in Grosvenor Square

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Studio

Associated British Picture Corporation

The WW II romance set in Grosvenor square aka Eisenhower's home where the GIs stayed in London. Neagle loves Harrison. There arrives patriot GI Dean Jagger to rouse things up in the square. Snotty British Neagle and Jagger clash and fall for each other. What will Harrison have to say or do about these? What will the consequences be? Will the three finally become two and which two in this extremely patriotic love and war story.

Cast

Rex HarrisonMajor David Bruce
Dean JaggerSgt. John Patterson
Robert MorleyDuke of Exmoor

