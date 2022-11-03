Not Available

I Lived with You

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Studio

Julius Hagen Productions

In London a young lady meets a homeless and apparently penniless Russian prince. She introduces him to her middle-class Fulham family and he moves in. It turns out he still has a number of diamonds given him by the last czar, and he is persuaded to start selling them. The resulting money, and his princely notoriety, soon cause changes in everyone's lives.

Cast

Ursula JeansGladys Wallis
Ida LupinoAda Wallis
Minnie RaynerMrs. Wallis
Eliot MakehamMr. Wallis
Jack HawkinsMort
Beryl HarrisonMiss Violet Bradshaw

