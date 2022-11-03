I Lived with You

In London a young lady meets a homeless and apparently penniless Russian prince. She introduces him to her middle-class Fulham family and he moves in. It turns out he still has a number of diamonds given him by the last czar, and he is persuaded to start selling them. The resulting money, and his princely notoriety, soon cause changes in everyone's lives.
|Ursula Jeans
|Gladys Wallis
|Ida Lupino
|Ada Wallis
|Minnie Rayner
|Mrs. Wallis
|Eliot Makeham
|Mr. Wallis
|Jack Hawkins
|Mort
|Beryl Harrison
|Miss Violet Bradshaw
