1955

I'll Cry Tomorrow

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 1955

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Deprived of a normal childhood by her ambitious mother, Katie (Jo Van Fleet), Lillian Roth (Susan Hayward) becomes a star of Broadway and Hollywood before she is twenty. Shortly before her marriage to her childhood sweetheart, David Tredman (Ray Danton), he dies and Lillian takes her first drink of many down the road of becoming an alcoholic.

Cast

Richard ConteTony Bardeman
Eddie AlbertBurt McGuire
Jo Van FleetKatie Roth
Don TaylorWallie
Ray DantonDavid Tredman
MargoSelma

Images