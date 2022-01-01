1994

I'll Do Anything

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 3rd, 1994

Studio

Gracie Films

Matt Hobbs is a talented but unsuccessful actor. When estranged (and strange) ex-wife Beth dumps their daughter Jeannie on Matt, father and daughter have a lot of adjusting to do. His budding relationship with attractive production assistant Cathy Breslow is made complicated, while the precocious child is overly accustomed to getting her own way. Matt eventually faces the choice of family vs career in a particularly difficult way.

Cast

Nick NolteMatt Hobbs
Woody HarrelsonGround Zero Hero
Albert BrooksBurke Adler
Anne HecheClaire
Julie KavnerNan Mulhanney
Joely RichardsonCathy Breslow

