I'll Say She Is

In the office of Mr. Lee, a talent agent, Zeppo bursts through the door, proclaiming to be a great musical actor. He gives a terrible impression of Maurice Chevallier. Chico arrives, also proclaiming to be a great musical talent, and gives an even worse impression of the same musical act. This is followed by Groucho and finally Harpo, all adding to the growing confusion in the office.
|Chico Marx
|Tomalio
|Groucho Marx
|Caesar's Ghost
|Harpo Marx
|The Merchant of Wieners
|Ruth Hall
|Girl
