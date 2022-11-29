Not Available

On Saturday 19th September, Mika will broadcast a very intimate show to raise money for the people of Beirut. The show will be streamed across 4 different time zones on YouTube and tickets are for sale via Ticketmaster. The terrible explosion in Beirut’s port killed hundreds, injured thousands and left many more homeless. Money raised will be split between two charities that are doing incredible work on the ground in Beirut, focusing on emergency response and rebuilding the city – Red Cross Lebanon and Save The Children Lebanon. Mika says “Beirut has been through so much and the resilience and strength the Lebanese people is undeniable. It is the place of my birth, a part of me and will always be in my heart. I Love Beirut.”