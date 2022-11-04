I Love That Man

Innocent Nancy Carroll falls in love with con man Edmund Lowe and the pair swindle their way across the country until they decide to settle down in a small town and give up their life of crime. He goes into business and all seems to be going well until some ex-partners he double crossed show up in town demanding the money he cheated them out of.
|Nancy Carroll
|Grace Clark
|Robert Armstrong
|Driller
|Lew Cody
|Labels Castell
|Warren Hymer
|Mousey
|Dorothy Burgess
|Ethel aka Giggles
|Grant Mitchell
|Dr. Crittenden - Dentist
