1933

I Love That Man

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Release Date

July 6th, 1933

Innocent Nancy Carroll falls in love with con man Edmund Lowe and the pair swindle their way across the country until they decide to settle down in a small town and give up their life of crime. He goes into business and all seems to be going well until some ex-partners he double crossed show up in town demanding the money he cheated them out of.

Cast

Nancy CarrollGrace Clark
Robert ArmstrongDriller
Lew CodyLabels Castell
Warren HymerMousey
Dorothy BurgessEthel aka Giggles
Grant MitchellDr. Crittenden - Dentist

