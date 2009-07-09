I Love You, Beth Cooper

Nerdy teenager Denis Cooverman (Paul Rust) harbors a secret crush on Beth Cooper (Hayden Panettiere), the hottest girl in high school. During his graduation speech, Denis lets the cat out of the bag and declares his love for Beth, who, instead of dissing Denis, shows up at his house later that day and promises to show him the time of his life.
|Hayden Panettiere
|Beth Cooper
|Paul Rust
|Denis Cooverman
|Lauren London
|Cammy
|Lauren Storm
|Treece
|Jack Carpenter
|Rich Munsch
|Marie Avgeropoulos
|Valli Wooley
View Full Cast >